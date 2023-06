How did you feel about the content of this article?

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a press conference following a meeting with African leaders in Kiev, June 16. | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar announced on Monday (26) that Kiev forces have retaken control over the city of Rivnopil, in Donetsk province, as part of offensive actions carried out in the south-east of the country.

“The Armed Forces have regained control of Rivnopil,” Maliar said in a brief statement posted on his Telegram account. The Deputy Minister of Defense concluded her note with a message of optimism, stating that she is moving forward.

The city of Rivnopil is located in the southwest of Donetsk oblast, close to the administrative border with Zaporizhzhya oblast.

Ukraine launched a counteroffensive about three weeks ago in at least three different areas of the front in the provinces of Donetsk (east) and Zaporizhzhya (southeast), partly occupied by Russia.

So far, Kiev has recovered nine cities and 130 square kilometers since the start of the offensive operation in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya in eastern and southeastern Ukraine respectively on 4 June.

Russia says it repelled attacks

For its part, Russia countered the assertions of the Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense stating that it repelled four attacks from Ukraine in the Rivnopil area.

“In the South-Donetsk direction, in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe Vremevski salient (Velika Novosilka), artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok force group repelled four enemy attacks in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe Rivnopil settlement of the Republic People’s Republic of Donetsk”, detailed the Russian Ministry of Defense, shortly after the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced the resumption of control over this city in the south-east of the country.