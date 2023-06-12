Videos published by the Ukrainian defense show soldiers raising the country’s flag on the facade of destroyed buildings.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced this Sunday (June 11, 2023) the retaking of 2 territories in Donetsk, a region in eastern Ukraine occupied by Russia. The Blahodatne settlement was reconquered by the 68th Brigade and Neskuchne village by the 129th Territorial Defense Brigade.

Videos posted by Ukrainian forces on social media show soldiers raising the national flag on the facades of destroyed buildings.

Watch (1min57s):

In your account On Twitter, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, celebrated the reconquest. “Glory to the Heroes”he said.

The Ukrainian Defense also announced this Sunday (June 11) the release of 95 soldiers who were captured by Russia. “The exchange was made possible thanks to the complex negotiations conducted by the Headquarters for the Coordination of Treatment of Prisoners of War”said on his Telegram channel.