This Monday (June 12), it was the turn of the village of Storozheve, according to Kiev; Russia does not confirm losses

Ukraine announced this Monday (12.jun.2023) the reconquest of 1 more territory in the southeast of the country. According to Kiev, this was the 4th village retaken by Ukrainians since a counter-offensive against Russian forces began.

This time, soldiers raised the Ukrainian flag in Storozheve. On Sunday (June 11), the reconquered villages were Blahodatne, Makarivka and Neskuchne, all in the Donetsk region, close to Zaporizhzhia.

“The national flag is flying over Storozhov again, and it will be the same with all settlements until we liberate all Ukrainian lands”, wrote in Facebook the press center for Defense forces operating in the region.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday (June 10) that an offensive against Russia was underway. Details of the operation, however, remain confidential.

Last week, Russia reported on the start of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, which it described as a failure. Until the publication of this text, Moscow has not confirmed the loss of territories.