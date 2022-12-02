Ukraine says it has lost up to 13,000 troops in the war

Relatives and friends participated in the funeral ceremonies of the Ukrainian soldier Volodymir Dmytras, in June, in Novyi Vytkiv (Ukraine). 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

Ukraine’s armed forces have lost between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers since the start of the war against Russia in February, as announced by presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak on Ukrainian television on Thursday (1). Ukraine’s last official estimate of its military losses was made in August, when the Chief of Defense General Staff announced nearly 9,000 dead.

“We have official figures from the General Staff, we have official figures from the high command and they are between 10,000 and 13,000 dead,” Mykhaïlo Podoliak told Kanal 24 channel. or wounded in Ukraine, adding that Ukrainian forces “probably” must have suffered similar losses. An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Oleksiy Arestovych, said on Wednesday that the death toll in Russia is about seven times that of Ukraine.