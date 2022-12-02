Saturday, December 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ukraine says it has lost up to 13,000 troops in the war

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 2, 2022
in World Europe
0

Relatives and friends participated in the funeral ceremonies of the Ukrainian soldier Volodymir Dmytras, in June, in Novyi Vytkiv (Ukraine).🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

Ukraine’s armed forces have lost between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers since the start of the war against Russia in February, as announced by presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak on Ukrainian television on Thursday (1). Ukraine’s last official estimate of its military losses was made in August, when the Chief of Defense General Staff announced nearly 9,000 dead.

“We have official figures from the General Staff, we have official figures from the high command and they are between 10,000 and 13,000 dead,” Mykhaïlo Podoliak told Kanal 24 channel. or wounded in Ukraine, adding that Ukrainian forces “probably” must have suffered similar losses. An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Oleksiy Arestovych, said on Wednesday that the death toll in Russia is about seven times that of Ukraine.


#Ukraine #lost #troops #war

See also  A woman dies, several injured
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Celebrating Christmas with a sex toy in the tree

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.