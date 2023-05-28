AFPi

05/28/2023 – 10:13 am

Ukraine said on Sunday (28) that overnight it controlled the “biggest” drone attack launched in Kiev since the start of the Russian invasion, which left at least two dead and three injured in the capital.

“In total there was a record number of explosive drones launched: 54!” the Ukrainian air force said on Telegram, claiming to have “destroyed 52”. Of the total, about 40 were launched in Kiev.

“This is the biggest drone strike against the capital since the beginning of the invasion” 15 months ago, lamented the regional military administration in Telegram.

Military authorities specified that the attack “developed in several waves and the air alert lasted more than 5 hours”.

“According to preliminary data, more than 40 Russian drones were shot down by anti-aircraft defense” in Kiev, he added.

The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, thanked the work. “Every time they shoot down enemy drones and missiles, lives are saved (…). They are our heroes,” he wrote on Telegram.

The attacks, however, left at least two dead and three injured in the capital, according to the authorities.

“People are in a state of shock. The damage is significant, the windows are broken, the roof damaged,” said Sergei Movchane, a 50-year-old resident.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko described the attack as “massive” and specified that the drones were launched “from several directions at once”.

It is the 14th Russian drone attack on Kiev since early May, according to the authorities. The capital was relatively free of this type of offensive since the beginning of the year.

– Targeting military installations –

In the Solomianski neighborhood, a 41-year-old man died and a 35-year-old woman was hospitalized.

Another person died in the Golosivski district after Russian drone debris fell “on a seven-story building”, according to the regional administration. One person was injured.

There was also a fire in a warehouse area, which spread over more than 1,000 m2 and left one man injured.

“Today, the enemy decided to ‘congratulate’ the inhabitants (of the capital) on Kiev Day with the help of their killer drones”, mocked the regional authorities, mentioning the city’s holiday celebrated this Sunday.

In total, 54 explosive drones were launched “from the Bryansk and Krasnodar regions” of Russia, the Ukrainian Air Force said, celebrating having intercepted 52 of them.

According to this source, Russia targeted “military installations and strategic infrastructure in the central regions of the country, in particular in the Kiev region”.

Russian Foreign Minister Serguei Lavrov said on Sunday that Western powers were playing “with fire” after the recent US authorization for future deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

“It is an unacceptable escalation” promoted by “Washington, London and their satellites within the EU (European Union)” who want to “weaken Russia”, he highlighted.

– Drone war –

The drone war between Ukraine and Russia continues. The use of these small remotely piloted devices in the conflict zone is increasingly common on the Ukrainian front.

In recent weeks, Russian territory has also been the target of attacks of this type, in addition to sabotage, at a time when Kiev says it is completing preparations to launch a counteroffensive and recover all the territories occupied by Moscow, including the annexed Crimean peninsula. by Russia in 2014.

The biggest attack occurred on May 3, when two drones were shot down over the Kremlin in Moscow, President Vladimir Putin’s official residence and occasional workplace. Russia blamed Ukraine, which denied involvement.

In addition to this incident, it is usually the regions bordering Ukraine that are being attacked, where the Russian army supplies part of its troops.

But these drones can also reach hundreds of kilometers inside Russian territory. On Saturday, two drones damaged a building from which an oil pipeline runs in the Pskov region of western Russia, according to Governor Mikhail Vedernikov.

Baza, a Russian media outlet with intelligence sources, also reported a drone attack on another oil station in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow.

