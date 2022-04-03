Ukraine says victims’ bodies are in civilian clothes and many were found with their hands tied, having apparently been executed with gunshots to the head.| Photo: Image shared by the Consulate of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Attorney General’s Office said on Sunday that “410 bodies of murdered civilians” were removed from Kiev’s northern suburbs after Russian troops left the region. “Prosecutors and other experts have so far examined 140 of them,” Attorney General Iryna Venediktova said in a Facebook post.

According to her, investigators are working together with the local population, looking for witnesses, victims and physical evidence, such as photos or videos. “People are scared, tired and tormented. They experienced the horror”, posted the representative of the agency.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the search and collection of bodies in Bucha and the other northern suburbs of Kiev, which were under Russian control, continued on Sunday. The chancellor asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to send an investigative mission to document the cases of violence and identify the perpetrators.

As shown in images broadcast in the international press and on social media, the Ukrainian government also reports that the bodies of the victims are dressed in civilian clothes and many were found with their hands tied, having apparently been shot in the head. The mayor of Bucha, Anatoly Fedoruk, said on Saturday (2) 280 dead had been buried in mass graves, given the impossibility of using the municipal cemetery.

In a press release, the Ukrainian Consulate in Brazil lamented the “atrocities” left by the Russians in the withdrawal of their troops from the Kiev region on Saturday, which “leave speechless”. “Civilian bodies found dead in the streets beside their houses. They were killed by a shot in the back of the head. Some people had their hands tied behind their backs. Outside Kiev, the Russians tried to burn 4 to 5 naked women dead on the side of the road.”

Russia’s government, for its part, has denied the allegations, claiming that Ukraine uses the images as “taunts”. Moscow maintains that last Thursday (31), the mayor of Bucha confirmed, in a video message, that there were no longer Russian soldiers in the city, “but at no point did he mention that there were local residents shot in the streets with the hands tied”.