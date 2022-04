Ukrainian refugees in Lviv last week| Photo: EFE/EPA/MYKOLA TYS

Ukraine said it had evacuated 2,700 civilians on Saturday from the eastern Lugansk region, which is under the control of the Russian army and separatist forces. The president of the regional administration, Serhiy Hayday, wrote on Facebook that the evacuation took place amid “attacks by Russian military forces”.

Of the civilians evacuated on Saturday, approximately 1,800 came from the city of Lychysansk and the surrounding area, while several hundred came from Severodonetsk and smaller groups from elsewhere in the area.

Hayday said that “several tons of humanitarian aid” had been provided, including food, medicine and hygiene products for the population that decided to stay in the region, where there is intense fighting. According to the president of the Lugansk regional administration, evacuation operations continue every morning, when buses will be waiting for residents who want to leave the area.