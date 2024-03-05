Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 05/03/2024 – 16:04

Ukrainian Navy said maritime drone attack sank Russia's “most modern patrol boat”, in yet another setback for Moscow's maritime forces in the region. The Ukrainian military claimed responsibility for the destruction on Tuesday (05/03). of a Russian warship near the annexed Crimean peninsula, in a new setback for Moscow in this strategic area of ​​the Black Sea.

One of the last Ukrainian military successes in the region was the sinking of the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov, more than 112 meters long.

The Ukrainian Navy said a “special unit” had “destroyed the most modern Russian patrol boat, the Sergei Kotov,” which had been hit “by Magura V5 maritime drones.” The attack took place “in Ukrainian territorial waters near the Kerch Strait,” the naval force added.

According to the source, the Russian patrol boat had already been “severely damaged” in September in another Ukrainian attack.

Andriy Yusov, spokesman for the Ukrainian military intelligence service GUR, explained that the situation of the ship's crew is still “being clarified”.

“There are dead and injured. However, it is likely that some of the crew may have been evacuated,” he said.

Its intelligence service released a black and white video on Tuesday that allegedly shows the moment of the night attack. The footage shows a naval drone approaching the 94-metre Sergei Kotov, followed by an explosion that causes a huge flash and sends debris flying into the air.

Moscow remains silent

The Russian Defense Ministry has not made any official comment on the attack, but Russian military bloggers close to the Armed Forces have confirmed the attack.

Ukrainian pressure on Russian military vessels allowed the reopening of some of Ukraine's Black Sea ports to commercial traffic late last year.

In two years of war, Kiev's forces managed to fend off Russia's powerful Black Sea fleet with missiles and naval drones and reopen a maritime corridor to export its vast grain reserves. According to the Ukrainian military, about a third of Russian military vessels in the area were “disabled.”

“The Russian Black Sea Fleet is a symbol of occupation. She cannot be in Ukrainian Crimea,” Ukrainian presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Tuesday.

Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014, is regularly targeted by Kiev due to its logistical importance for Russian operations.

Drone attacks on Russian soil

Military intelligence also carried out a drone strike on Tuesday against an oil depot in the Gubkin district of the Russian border region of Belgorod, a Ukrainian military source said. In recent weeks, there have been several such attacks against oil infrastructure on Russian territory.

In Kursk, a region neighboring Belgorod and also on the border with Ukraine, the local governor, Roman Starovoit, reported that a Ukrainian attack had hit the Glushkovo railway station. The attack, according to him, “did not cause any injuries”, but caused a fire and damaged power lines that knocked out electricity to the station itself and the neighboring village of Kulbaki.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force also said on Tuesday that it had intercepted 18 of 22 drones launched by Russia against the southern region of Odessa, where a similar attack on Saturday killed 12 people.

Lack of ammunition continues on the front line

On the front line, Ukrainian troops continue to suffer from a lack of weapons and ammunition to repel the Russian offensive, especially west of the eastern town of Avdiivka, captured by Moscow in February after four months of fierce battles.

French President Emmanuel Macron went to Prague to support a Czech initiative to buy non-European ammunition for Kiev. He called on Ukraine's allies “not to be cowards” in the face of a Russia that has “become unstoppable”, and acknowledged having made a “strategic move” by raising the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine. However, he assured that he does not want “escalation” with Russia.

The European Commission has proposed financing part of the arms purchases decided jointly by the bloc's 27 countries, in order to reinforce the continent's defense capabilities in the face of the Russian threat and reduce dependence on the United States.

md (EFE, AFP)