Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: Russia has intensified its attacks since the beginning of the year | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this Wednesday (14) the destruction, in the Black Sea, of a Russian Army amphibious assault ship that was sailing close to the coast of the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia since 2014.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with military intelligence units (GUR), destroyed the occupants' large amphibious assault ship 'Caesar Kunikov',” states the note published by the Ukrainian General Staff on social media.

According to the brief statement, the Russian warship was destroyed in territorial waters that legally belong to Ukraine, near Alupka, in the south of the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Kiev's military intelligence also confirmed the sinking operation of the “Caesar Kunikov”, which according to GUR was destroyed by a Ukrainian Magura naval drone.

“A Magura destroyed the 'Caesar'; intelligence agents sank a large amphibious assault ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet”, highlights the GUR message.

The ship destroyed in the attack has the capacity to transport a total of 87 people, as explained by GUR, which has not yet given details about the number of soldiers on board.

The ship sunk by the GUR and the Ukrainian Armed Forces was used by Russia in the wars in Ukraine, Syria and Georgia, Kiev military intelligence added.

According to data from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia has lost a third of its Black Sea fleet since the start of the war in Ukrainian attacks with drones or missiles. (With EFE Agency)