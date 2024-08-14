The Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk region has seen Ukraine take control of 74 cities in the southern Russian Federation, authorities in Volodymyr Zelensky’s country have said.

Zelensky himself, after speaking with the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Sirski, stated through his Facebook account that a total of 74 Russian cities are under Ukrainian control, the news agency highlighted on Tuesday night (13). Ukrinform.

“Despite difficult and intense fighting, the advance of our forces in the Kursk region continues,” Zelensky wrote.

According to the Ukrainian head of state, in these areas controlled by the Ukrainian Army, “inspections”, “stabilization measures” and work to make “humanitarian decisions” are currently being carried out, the report said. Ukrinform.

However, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), an American organization that closely follows the evolution of the Russian invasion and defense of Ukraine, questions whether Ukrainian forces control all the territory that Kiev claims to have dominated and which has been estimated at around 1,000 square kilometers.

“It is unclear whether Zelensky meant that Ukrainian forces are operating in 74 settlements or whether he was referring to other types of geographic administrative units,” says the latest report on the ISW situation, in a text published on Tuesday but released this Wednesday (14) by the Ukrainian press.

Kursk offensive progressing on several fronts, says Zelensky

Zelensky said on Wednesday that the Kursk offensive was advancing on several fronts and that in some places they had advanced one or two kilometers since the beginning of the day.

“We have captured more than 100 Russian soldiers during this period,” Zelensky added in a message posted on social media and in which he alluded to a report on the situation provided by his commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Sirski.

“I am grateful to everyone involved. This will speed up the return home of our boys and girls,” the Ukrainian president said in his message.

At the same time, Zelensky warned that the military command does not forget “even for a moment” the situation in the east of the country, where Russian forces are exerting great pressure on the Pokrovsk front in the Donetsk region, with a total of 54 strikes recorded on Tuesday.

A Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman said yesterday that Ukraine “unlike Russia, does not need foreign territories” and that the aim of the incursion is to protect Ukrainian civilians in the border regions, while Zelensky himself stressed that with this operation he seeks to exert pressure on Moscow.

Ukrainian TV station shows soldiers removing Russian flag in Sudzha

Also this Wednesday, a Ukrainian television station showed the first images of the Russian city of Sudzhain the Kursk region, which the Kiev Army claims to have taken under its control as part of its cross-border offensive.

Correspondents of the Ukrainian news channel 1+1 filmed how several Ukrainian soldiers removed a Russian flag from an administrative building in the city, which has about 5,000 inhabitants.

The team also recorded the charred remains of a Russian military column at the entrance to the city, which was destroyed as it moved towards the border with Ukraine, according to the station’s reporter, Natalia Nagorna, in a link made after her return to the Ukrainian city of Sumi.

Sudzha’s footage also shows a dozen buildings, all apparently intact, filmed from a moving vehicle.

The reporter highlighted the contrast with the cities destroyed and taken by Russia in Ukraine, since, according to her account, Sudzha suffered only “minor damage”, mainly due to Russian bombs.

The Ukrainian military managed to push Russian forces far enough away that their artillery and drones could not strike Sudzha, but explosions from aerial bombs could be heard “all the time,” the journalist said.

According to Nagorna, of the city’s total population, only a hundred residents remain, hiding in basements, including children as young as one year old, who are being “looked after” by Ukrainian soldiers.

The video also shows Ukrainian soldiers delivering water and food to residents after the first shipment of humanitarian aid arrived on Wednesday.

According to Nagorna, residents said Russian authorities did not warn them to evacuate the city.

“They took their things and left, while many people were left without water, food and other basic things,” a woman identified as a resident of Sudzha told Ukrainian journalists.