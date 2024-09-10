The Air Force said Russia also used two missiles in the attack.

The Ukrainian Air Force did not indicate the fate of the two missiles fired by Russia, or whether they were intercepted, or where they fell and whether they caused any damage.

It also did not talk about the remaining 8 Russian drones that it did not shoot down.

There were no Ukrainian reports about the areas targeted by Russian drone and missile strikes.

However, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital simply said on Telegram that air defense units had participated early Tuesday morning in repelling a Russian drone attack on Kyiv.