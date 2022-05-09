Information was released by the Ukrainian armed forces; Russia, however, rarely reports the data

Ukraine’s armed forces reported this Sunday (May 8, 2022) that around 25,500 Russian soldiers had been killed since the beginning of the Russian invasion on February 25. In addition, 199 Russian aircraft, 156 helicopters and 360 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed.

According to the government of Volodymyr Zelensky’s country, 1,130 tanks, 2,741 armored vehicles and 509 artillery systems would still have been rendered useless.

According to Ukraine, Russia also lost 179 multiple rocket launcher systems, 1,961 vehicles and fuel tanks, 86 anti-aircraft systems, 12 boats and 92 cruise missiles.

Russia rarely discloses this type of information, which makes confirming the numbers difficult.

Russian oil import

Earlier, the G7, group of the most developed countries in the world, announced a commitment to ban or phase out oil imports from Russia.

At joint statement released after the meeting, the leaders did not specify how the new sanction will be applied, they only stated that “We will work together and with our partners to ensure stable and sustainable global energy supplies and affordable prices for consumers, including accelerating the reduction of our overall dependence on fossil fuels and our transition to clean energy in line with our climate goals”.