Ukrainian children in a refugee camp in Poland| Photo: EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Ukrainian authorities updated this Saturday (26) the data of children killed since the beginning of the invasion by Russia, a month ago. According to the new report, 136 minors died in the conflict and another 199 were injured. Most of the victims were registered in Kiev, according to data from Ukraine’s Attorney General’s Office.

The department also estimates that 579 schools or educational buildings were attacked by Russian troops, of which 73 were totally destroyed. The General Staff of Ukrainian forces said Russian troops had lost 16,400 soldiers, among dead, wounded and imprisoned.

For its part, the Russian military high command reported on Friday (25), as it ended the first phase of the military operation in Ukraine to focus on Donbas, that the number of soldiers killed in its ranks was 1,351, while that of wounded was 3,825. The figure is almost three times higher than that released by the Russian Defense Ministry on March 2, when it counted 498 dead in combat.