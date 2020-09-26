Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the country saw a threat to itself in strengthening cooperation between Belarus and Russia. He said this on the air of the program “Freedom of speech by Savik Shuster”, published on Youtube…

Kuleba stated that President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has made his choice. “He chose Russia, which means that (…) we weigh all the risks that the strengthening of Russia’s positions in Belarus for Ukraine carries,” he said.

According to the Ukrainian politician, the choice of the Belarusian leader in the direction of Russia means that the risks visible to Kiev are off scale. He also expressed regret that Lukashenko refused international mediation in order to resolve the political crisis in the country.

Earlier, Kuleba said that the inauguration does not make Lukashenka a legitimate president. Minsk, in response, accused Kiev of lack of independence and a desire to please fashion trends.

Lukashenka’s inauguration took place at the Palace of Independence in Minsk on 23 September. The ceremony was not broadcast on TV, the authorities hid its date until recently. According to the CEC, Lukashenko won the presidential election on August 9 with 80 percent of the vote. In Belarus, for the seventh week, there have been mass protests of citizens who disagree with the official voting results.