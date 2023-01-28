Rome – Not for everyone, the Covid alarm endedschool has once again become a place where you learn, have fun and we prepare for life.

The sad outcome of the school year under the bombs in Ukraine records the destruction of schools every other day, with one school being hit every other day on a consistent basis. She sadly calculated it Save the Children – the international organization that has been fighting for over 100 years to save the lives of girls and boys and guarantee them a future – on the occasion of the International Education Day which was celebrated on 24 January.

According to data from the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, 48 schools they were completely destroyed by active fighting, bombing and rocket attacks from September to mid-December 2022.

This is, notes Save the children, almost a quarter of all schools destroyed by the escalation of the war (last February), e 133 others were damaged in the first semester of this school year.

As of September, only every third school in Ukraine was able to start face-to-face lessons since only buildings equipped with a shelter are authorized to welcome students.

Second the latest report from the Ministry of Educationone million children are now in school, while 1.2 million combine online lessons with face-to-face lessons. While in-person learning is more beneficial for children, many of them feel insecure at school due to the threat of missile attacks and the need for shelter.

As a mother pointed out to Save the Children workers during the intensification of missile attacks last October, her children were more and more frightened by the aircraft alarms on their way to school “My child is distressed and cannot to concentrate on the lessons, how can you learn in those conditions, in a basement?”

Continued school closures in areas where there is active fighting have forced many girls and boys not to set foot in a classroom for almost a year.

“This war – said Sonia Khush, director of Save the Children in Ukraine.- has made it tremendously difficult for children in Ukraine to access education. Millions of students have been forced to study from home due to the ever present threat of bombing and rocket attacks, and now the ability to study online is further compromised by the frequent electricity and internet outages”.

And again: “Those who love to attend school, meet their friends and study with teachers he is forced to leave his classrooms every day through the damp and cold basements to the sound of sirens”.

School should be a happy and safe place for childrenThose. an essential tool to grow and develop successfully as people, remind Save the children. And “We need to ensure unhindered access to education and total protection while learning. The daily attacks on schools in Ukraine they should not be tolerated, as they compromise not only children’s learning opportunities, but also their lives.”

Save the Children calls for the International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law are respected, and that the United Nations Security Council fulfill its mandate in maintaining peace and security. Perpetrators of infringers against children must be called to answer of their actions.

In Ukraine, Save the Children supports the reconstruction of damaged and established schools, kindergartens and shelters a network of Digital Learning Centers to help children access online education.

The Organization is also engaged in teacher training, offline application development so chand children can enjoy reading at any time and in the distribution of educational kits which include pens, colored pencils, notepads and other educational material.