The Ukrainian war and the pacifist proposals: the commentary

Seen from the good side, the march “Relay for Peace” of the next May 7th promoted by pacifist icon ahead Michael Santoro and the usual side dish of CGIL, the Community of Sant’Egidio, Arci, Acli and Sardine, is positive. Sharable messages, like showing “solidarity with the Ukrainian people” and “put an end to the massacre, cease fire and start a negotiation”.

However, it risks becoming the usual heated soup that makes a bundle of herbs or worse because there is always, punctually, a “but”. And so: “Putin he is the one responsible for the invasion but the Bornled by US President Biden, is not only working to help those attacked to defend themselves, it is contributing to the escalation and transforming a conflict local in one world War creeping”. Santoro said. It is the revival of the stale refrain of those who stand as judges pretending to be super partes.

