“The Pope says he is ready to meet Putin and today Macron spoke for two hours with Putin. Both are trying to reach peace. I did not apply for a visa for Moscow but if I could do something for peace, I would walk there “. So Matteo Salvini at Cartabianca on Rai3.

On the sending of weapons to Ukraine, the leader of the League explains: “I will speak with Draghi, I hope already this week. We must ask ourselves if other weapons lengthen or shorten the war”.

“I would like to understand how, how much, when, to whom, why … I’m not saying this as a pacifist but the time has come to force the two sides to sit at a table and I’d like them to do it in Rome”.

“I – he adds – will ask Draghi what Italy’s action plan is. How do we intend to go forward in the next few months? By spending how much money?”.

Then on the US: “President Trump was the bad guy, then Biden the good guy arrives and runs away from Afghanistan and then says that the problem is not stopping the war but annihilating Russia and who is smiling now is China”.

“Do we want to go back to the cold war? Do we want to go back to Rocky against Ivan Drago? – says Salvini – I will try to bring most of politics to a position of prudence and vision of the future”.