Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger warned Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about the need to build a foreign policy based on an understanding of Kyiv’s small role in the world, but these words were ignored. Ex-adviser to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin announced this on March 30 on his Youtube channel.

According to the expert, Kissinger tried to convey to Zelensky that “Ukraine is a small pawn,” but the Ukrainian president did not “accept this.” Soskin is confident that “this catastrophe” could have been avoided if Zelensky had heard the former Secretary of State.

Soskin also emphasized that it was important for the West to include Ukraine in NATO, but he does not care about the country’s interests.

Earlier, on March 22, political scientist Ivan Mezyukho told Izvestia that no one in NATO is waiting for Ukraine, and the alliance is actually not ready for direct military confrontation

Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated on February 14 that the Russian Federation is concerned about the possibility of Ukraine being drawn into NATO, because this is a direct threat to the country's state security.

On September 30, 2022, Ukraine submitted an application to join NATO on an accelerated basis. Then the country's President Vladimir Zelensky said that in fact the country was already in the alliance and met its standards.