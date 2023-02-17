Ukraine | Russia’s sabotage at the Kahovka dam could deprive more than a million Ukrainians of their drinking water

Normally, the water level of the artificial lake is 16 meters, but at the moment it is below 14.

Russian the effort to drain water from the Kahovka Reservoir may leave more than a million Ukrainians without drinking water, reports a Ukrainian newspaper of The Kyiv Independent according to the Minister of Environmental Protection of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets.

According to Strilets, lowering the water level can lead to a decline in biodiversity, and also disrupt the operation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant’s turbines and safety systems.

Normally, the water level of the artificial lake is 16 meters, but at the moment it is below 14. According to Strilets, dropping the level below 12 meters poses a threat of environmental disaster.

Tekojärvi is home to the Kahovka dam and hydroelectric power station.