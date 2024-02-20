After conquering Avdiivka, in eastern Ukraine, Russia can advance further. Kiev, after having withdrawn its soldiers from the city reduced to a pile of rubble, is preparing for a new offensive in the region in a crucial phase of the war that began 2 years ago. Moscow has massed such a quantity of soldiers in the area that it can attempt a further attack despite the huge losses.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia would lose 47,000 men in the very long offensive to take Avdiivka, with a break of over 8 km beyond the front line. Now, after having achieved the objective, the Russians could push even further west, as said by Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade.

“On the Avdiivka front, the enemy has sufficient forces to move forward and will do so – writes Zhorin on Telegram – the Third Assault Brigade, together with other units, stands on certain defense lines around Avdiivka. The fighting is intense , but not as inside the city. The main direction of attack of the Russians is that of Lastochkyne”.

Avdiivka is at the center of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who in a meeting provides information on the operation just concluded. “The retreat of Ukrainian forces was chaotic,” Putin says. “As far as I understand, and as I was told the day before yesterday, around 6-7 in the morning the enemy began a chaotic retreat from this settlement,” he adds.

“The leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine issued the order to withdraw its armed forces when they were already on the move and were leaving this settlement. As I understand it, this was done for political reasons, in order to cover this withdrawal and give it the appearance of an organized retreat when it was an escape in the true sense of the word”, he further states.

Shoigu also highlights progress in another area of ​​the conflict: the Russian armed forces have conquered the strategic village of Krynky which stands on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river, while Kiev has not commented on the statement. Ukrainian and Russian soldiers have been competing for control of the banks of the Dnipro river for months and in November the Kiev army took control of some areas of Krynky.

Russia, even women at the front

Russia decisively took the initiative at this stage of the conflict. Moscow can count on numerical superiority in the field, with a practically infinite human tank. Now, according to the iStories site relaunched by Meduza, the invaders also recruit female prisoners to send to the front in Ukraine, in assault or sniper units.

Representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry have offered employment contracts to female inmates of Ulyanovka Colony No. 2 in the Leningrad region, several former inmates still in contact with the women now in prison said. There are two months of training and an amnesty at the end of service.

Between 20 and 50 women have accepted the offer but, although recruitment efforts began last autumn, none of them have yet left prison.

Already a year ago the Ukrainian army had denounced Moscow's attempts to recruit women in prison, but it is the first time that Russian journalists have spoken about it. As is known, first the private military company Wagner and then the Russian Defense conscripted numerous prisoners for the war in Ukraine.