The Kremlin is likely trying to “lead decisive action in the next six months” to regain the upper hand in Ukraine, after a series of failed and successful Ukrainian counter-offensives. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its latest update, adding that “Russia has failed to achieve most of its main objectives in Ukraine since the start of its full-scale invasion in February of last year. Russian forces failed to capture Kiev in the first days of the invasion, as well as the entire Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts and liberated more than 50% of the territory occupied by Russia since February, including Kherson, the only regional capital that Russia managed to conquer”.

“Russia’s campaign to target Ukraine’s critical infrastructure in the winter in a bid to demoralize Ukrainians was also a failure and in many ways generated more support for Ukraine’s cause,” the ISW said.