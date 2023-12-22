According to Laura Solango of the Bank of Finland, there is enough money in the state coffers because war spending is now being put before everything else. Russia is a big economy, and the destruction of the war cannot be paid for at the moment.

Any is not likely to threaten the ability of the Russian economy to finance the war in Ukraine in the next few years, a senior adviser estimates Laura Solanko from the Bank of Finland.

There are many reasons, but the basic one is that in an authoritarian country that has transitioned to a war economy, financing the war effort has been put before everything else.

The end result is that in a country at war, the deficit of the public finances is only modestly in the order of a few percentage points and there is full employment. President Vladimir Putin exceptionally didn't even lie when he told in his big press conference that the Russian economy is growing.

Laura Solanko, senior adviser at the Bank of Finland's Emerging Economies Research Institute, at her workplace in Helsinki on December 19. See also Brazil witnesses an unprecedented cold wave due to storm Yakecan

In Solango's words, “it would be quite a mess” if the gross domestic product could not grow after public spending has been increased by 25 percent. Economic growth, however, concerns only a few priority areas in the military economy.

“Resources are primarily directed to the military industry and the use of the army and internal security forces and everything else only in the event that something is left over,” Solanko tells STT.

As a whole it is also worth remembering that Russia is a large economy that is not waging a war of aggression on its own soil, but on Ukrainian soil.

“In other words, the destruction of the war will not be paid by Russia in any way at the moment,” says Solanko.

According to a Finnish military source, Russia is not running out of ammunition or men despite heavy losses.

“The quality has suffered, but the quantity is there.”

After the war, the West imposed sanctions on Russia, and the country's economy was even expected to collapse. It was very difficult for a few months, but Russia got the situation under control.

Russia already had a buffer fund to finance the war. Despite the sanctions or price ceilings, the country's oil export revenues are now higher on a monthly basis than before the war, said Bloomberg at the beginning of the month.

However, Solanko emphasizes the real effect of the vilified sanctions, even with their shortcomings.

“That's what would make us happy if we suddenly decided to end the sanctions just because they are being circumvented somewhere.”

Public pumping money into the economy has led to the fact that the Russian economy has overheated. Demand exceeds supply, but production increases only in war-related sectors.

“If the economic imbalance continues to grow from this, it will lead to those sectors that do not directly serve the war shrinking even more,” says Solanko.

For example, the production of passenger cars and washing machines has decreased significantly. More and more of these products are imported from China.

Russian inflation has run far from the target. According to Solango, the Russian central bank has also predicted that the current rapid growth must end.

“For next year, very moderate growth is predicted, because more cannot be produced anymore,” says Solanko.

To war the huge amounts of money shown are of course out of something else, but from a grassroots point of view there is little that can be done about it.

Solanko is not convinced by the explanation that the nature of the Russian people, accustomed to perpetual scarcity, would prevent protests. According to him, the current administration basically offers a job and a salary to a native of Russia.

“If that's not enough, then to top it off, you can say that the options are either going to the front or going to prison. When people live with such a choice, citizens' choices are not terribly about the character of the people.”