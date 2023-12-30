Ukraine | Russia's massive missile strikes were widely condemned in the UN Security Council

“Tragically, the year 2023 is ending as it began. With devastating violence against the people of Ukraine,” UN Under-Secretary-General Khaled Khiari stated at the meeting.

Russia received sharp criticism at the UN Security Council meeting in New York on Friday, Reuters reports.

Ukraine and its supporters called for an urgent meeting after Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine on Friday.

In Ukraine, at least 30 people died and more than 160 were wounded in airstrikes carried out by Russia early on Friday, the country's interior minister said Ihor Klymenko messaging service in Telegram.

Chief of Staff of the President of Ukraine Andri Jermak according to which Russia aimed its attacks at civilian targets.

“Tragically, 2023 is ending as it began. With devastating violence against the people of Ukraine,” UN Deputy Secretary-General Khaled Khiari stated at the meeting according to Reuters.

“Once again, Ukrainians are forced to spend the holidays seeking shelter, clearing rubble and burying the dead in the freezing cold,” he added.

Most council members, including the US, France and Britain, condemned the attacks on Ukraine. Also the Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

“Instead of peace [Venäjän presidentti Vladimir] Putin decided to celebrate the Christmas season and start the new year with an unprecedented number of drone and missile strikes against another UN member state,” said the US adviser John Kelley.

China, on the other hand, did not condemn the attacks at the meeting, but demanded a political solution to the war in Ukraine.

Russia's ambassador to the UN Vasili Nebenzja said in a lengthy response that Russia had only carried out strikes against Ukraine's military infrastructure, and that Ukraine's air defense systems were responsible for the civilian casualties.

British Ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward responded that Russia's actions were the sole cause of the tragedy in Ukraine.

“The end is a stream of lies and disinformation,” Woodward said of Russia's statement.