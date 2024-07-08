Ukraine | Russia’s fierce attacks killed dozens and hit a children’s hospital – This is how the docent of military sciences assesses the situation

Ukraine|Docent Ilmari Käihkö believes that Russia is sending a message with the attacks carried out during the NATO summit that Ukraine is not winning the war.

Russian in Monday’s airstrikes in various parts of Ukraine, at least 29 people have been killed and more than 110 injured by early evening. At least 17 people have died in Kyiv alone.

In Kyiv, the attacks hit the Ohmatdyt children’s hospital, among others, where at least two people, both adults, died. A doctor working in a hospital Lesia Lysytsia said the British Broadcasting Corporation for the BBC, that according to his estimate, around 60–70 percent of the hospital was damaged in the attack. The attacks also buried people in the rubble.

Ohmatdyt Hospital is the largest children’s hospital in Ukraine.

Of the rest At least some of the missiles that hit Kiev seem to have hit the Ukrainian defense equipment manufacturer Artem’s factory. Artem manufactures artillery ammunition and missile parts.

In addition to Kyiv, missiles hit at least the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Slovyansk.

Ukrainian newspaper The Kyiv Independent tellsthat there would be at least 10 fatalities in Kryvyi Rih.

There is no certainty about the number of missiles fired by Russia. Ukrainian Air Force by a total of 38 missiles would have been fired at the whole of Ukraine, of which 30 would have been successfully intercepted.

Russia has denied targeting civilian targets. Ministry of Defence by the targets of the attacks would have been only military targets and the destruction of Kiev would have been caused by Ukrainian air defenses.

According to HS’s own fact-checking, the missile that hit the children’s hospital does not seem to have strayed or been extinguished.

Swedish Docent of military sciences at the National Defense University Ilmari Käihkö says the strikes confirm what the problems with Ukraine’s air defense are.

“Russia can shoot from close range, when [Ukrainalla] there is much less time to shoot down missiles than, for example, when Iran attacks Israel”, Käihkö compares the situation in the spring to the attacks in the Middle East.

“Russia will continue to do more airstrikes than Ukraine can shoot down. More missiles are being manufactured all the time, and Ukraine does not have any magic tricks to improve the situation.”

Cuckold sees three options that could improve the state of Ukraine’s air defense.

One is that Ukraine would receive more anti-aircraft systems and missiles from its Western partners.

Another is that more fighter jets would be made available to Ukraine.

The third would be that Ukraine would be able to attack Russian airbases with Western weapons.

“We didn’t want to give this permission,” says Käihkö.

“This is one of the reasons that Russia gets to carry out these missile strikes.”

A doctor carried a child wounded in the attack at Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital on Monday.

The new ones permits for Ukraine are behind political decisions. Such may be in the offing when Ukraine appears on the agenda of the NATO summit in Washington on Tuesday.

Although Käihkö emphasizes that he is speculating, he would consider it quite a coincidence if Russia had happened to strike civilian targets in Kiev just a day before the meeting began.

“It’s tempting to think that Russia is trying to convince Ukraine and us, who are trying to support Ukraine, that Ukraine will not win the war,” says Käihkö.

Käihkö believes that the approaching US presidential election is one reason for Russia to increase pressure in Ukraine. Former president Donald Trump has talked about freezing the situation at the front and starting negotiations.

“Everything that Russia achieves now could remain a victory for it if the front is frozen. That could explain why Russia is ready to accept heavy losses,” Käihkö reflects.

I’m crazy according to it, it is starting to look more and more likely that neither of the parties to the war will get a military noose from the other.

He says the same thing last week published survey. According to it, a negotiated solution is believed by 14 European countries to be a more likely solution to the war in Ukraine than military action.

If the war ends in negotiations, even small advances on the front can be very important at this time.