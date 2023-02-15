After nine months of war in Ukraine, the Russian army had already lost almost 40% of its tanks, with peaks of 50% for some of the key tanks for war operations. This was stated by a study by the think tank International Institute of strategic studies (IISS), released as the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of 24 February approaches.

Some of the Russian tanks were captured and reused by the Ukrainians, while Russia was forced to resort to stocks of old Cold War weapons, notes the report, quoted by the Guardian. The number of tanks in Moscow’s army has decreased by 38%, from 2,927 to 1,800, but the greatest losses are recorded among the new T-72B3 model, which means that the army has lost “around 50% ” than it had before the invasion.

The war was “a political and military failure for Russia,” said John Chipman, chairman of the think tank. “Russia’s actions last year have raised questions not only about the competence of its military and military leadership, but also about the cohesion of its commands,” he added.