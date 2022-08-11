Ukraine | Russians who were frightened by the attack in Crimea left the beach chairs empty, social media was filled with videos of vacationers fleeing

The apparent Ukrainian attack on the Russian airbase in Crimea was carried out in the afternoon during prime time. The panic caused by the attack caused long queues on the Kerch Strait bridge leading to Russia.

Vacationers are fleeing the occupied Crimean peninsula to Russia after Tuesday’s air base attack. Russian social media has been filled with footage of frightened and shocked Russians crying after having to cancel their vacation.

A large group seems to be fleeing by car along the Kerčinsalmi bridge. The longest bridge in Europe, 19 kilometers long, connects the Crimean peninsula to Russia.

Cars have been queuing for hours on the bridge, which pulls around 40,000 cars a day.

In Russian at an air base in Crimea, it happened on Tuesday in the middle of a bright day a series of large explosionswhich was most obviously an attack by Ukraine.

The explosions could be clearly seen and heard just a few kilometers away on sandy beaches full of holidaymakers.

Based on photos and videos of vacationers, the attacks caused disbelief and confusion, which soon turned into panic.

In different media according to the interviewed eyewitnesses, there were at least a dozen explosions.

“There were about 15 explosions. It lasted about 30-40 minutes. Many vacationers tried to protect themselves – some hid behind trees, children were crying. People tried to stay together,” said a Russian tourist Ksenia Korkina in the Moscow Times.

Living in Simferopol, Crimea Viktoria Drožina tells For Mediazona publicationthat it took a few minutes for the change of disbelief to escape terror.

“The first explosion was heard at half past five, then they started repeating – we counted 20 or 21 of them. The first ten were consecutive, within two or three minutes, and then less often,” Drožina said.

“Everyone started running away from the beach, we were close to the pier. The beach was almost completely empty.”

Anyone none of the interviewees have mentioned seeing a plume in the sky that long-range missiles can be expected to leave in the clear sky.

“There was no sound, nothing visible – nothing, just explosions out of nowhere,” Viktoria Drožina told Mediazona. “The smoke just came out of nowhere. If it had been a rocket, you would have seen it.”

Eyewitness accounts cannot be completely trusted, because in the vicinity of the airport, people easily get used to the noises caused by flying. A military expert analyzed social media images and videos Justin Bronk couldn’t find it though sounds or wakes caused by the missile from the material.

Russia still does not admit that he is waging a war in Ukraine, which he himself started, which explains the holidaymakers’ disbelief. Russia claims the explosions were an accident. According to the Jandeks service There has not been much news about the attack in Russia.

Of course, the attacks came as a surprise to those who were following the situation closely. Crimea is hundreds of kilometers from the front line of the war in Kherson, and Ukraine was not believed to have the capability for such an attack.

The Crimean peninsula is part of Ukraine, but has been occupied by Russia since 2014 and annexed by a fake referendum.