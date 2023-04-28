At least three people have been killed and eight injured after a Russian rocket attack at night, in several cities including the capital Kiev, killing several civilians including three children. In the central Ukrainian city of Uman, eyewitness video shows flames leaping from a badly bombed building. From inside the building, the dramatic testimony of a woman after the bombing: “A rocket hit our house. We are all covered in blood. The children slept here, thank God we are all alive. All our windows are gone. We are all covered in blood. I was so scared”



