The Ukrainian operational command reported that “11 Russian warships are ready for combat in the Black Sea, including two submarines armed with Kalibr cruise missiles”. This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the Southern Operational Command of Ukraine. “The situation in the southern area under the responsibility of the defense forces remains difficult – add the Kiev military – but we will continue to fight”.

Meanwhile, strong explosions have been heard in the Crimea. This is reported by Radio Liberty Crimea. The news is confirmed on the Telegram channel “Mash on the Wave”, which writes that “the Russian air defense system shot down ‘an object’ over the Sea of ​​Azov”. “The air defense forces worked in the skies over Crimea – wrote the head of the republic Sergei Aksenov on Telegram – There were no injuries or victims. I ask everyone to remain calm and trust only reliable sources of information”.

In early April, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Kiev is waiting for the right moment to strike the Russian fleet. Moscow does not know all the details of the sinking of the warship Moskva and, thanks to this, Kiev can make a new “surprise” to Moscow’s warships in the Black Sea, he said at the briefing at the Ukrainian Media Center in Odessa.