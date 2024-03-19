“Russian disinformation present in Italian books is a serious concernsince it favors the creation of a distorted version of events, altering reality and manipulating the perception of history, geography and political processes”. The Ukrainian ambassador to Italy, Yaroslav Melnyk, tells Adnkronos about the narration of the events of Russia and Ukraine present in some school history textbooks which aroused doubts in a group of Ukrainian activists. “This is the result of a massive Kremlin campaign aimed at spreading false narratives, influencing public opinion in Italian society and promoting Moscow's political objectives to divide European society”, he explains.

“Unfortunately, this way even children become victims of Kremlin propaganda. As a result, distorted information contained in student books inevitably creates an incorrect understanding of certain historical events and facts, the world geopolitical situation, and even the cultural heritage of certain countries. The spread of narratives about 'artificial creation of Ukraine after the collapse of the USSR', 'ethnic conflicts', 'free referendum in Crimea on joining the Russian Federation' combined with the imperialist rhetoric of modern Putinists on European channels – continues the ambassador – creates a false image about Russian military intervention in Ukraine and undermines democratic principles in the world. The Embassy of Ukraine in Italy monitors similar cases and tries to bring to the attention of the main Italian publishing houses the facts of the spread of distorted information about Ukraine, history and geography, and is open to collaboration.”