Ukraine Russian troops fighting in Chechnya and Georgia began exercises in Crimea

North Ossetia troops from Russia’s 58th Army, headquartered in the capital, Vladikavaz, began exercises on Friday on the Crimean peninsula. The newspaper reported on the matter Kommersant Referring to information provided by the Russian Southern Military District Staff.

The troops arrived in the Opuk training area in the eastern part of the Crimean peninsula on Friday. Kommersant did not say the size or duration of the exercise. According to the magazine, the exercise includes, among other things, anti-tank protection.

To the south the merits of the 58th military army include participation in the second war in Chechnya in the early 2000s and the five-day war in Georgia in August 2008.

Units of the same army are also said to have participated in the fighting in eastern Ukraine in the summer of 2014. According to Ukrainian data, the 58th Army Brigade also participated in the occupation of Crimea in the spring of 2014.

A month ago, Russia organized a military exercise of two thousand soldiers in the Opuk training area. Since then, both Ukraine and Russia have reported exercises and troop transfers to Crimea and near Ukraine’s eastern border.

Russian The Black Sea Fleet began its own exercises off Crimea on Thursday. At the same time, Russia announced that it would close part of the Black Sea waters near the peninsula until October 31 due to military exercises.

Ukraine on Thursday protested the closure of sea areas in violation of international agreements. The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that restrictions on movement apply to warships and that civilian shipping in the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea and the Azov Sea, will continue as normal.

The United States previously informed the Turkish authorities that two of its missile fighters were planning to sail into the Black Sea on the eve of Russian naval exercises. On Thursday night, however, the Turks said the U.S. military had withdrawn its announcement.