A Russian submarine has been spotted off the coast of Brittany, France, and was escorted by the ships of the French Navy on 29 September. The news was reported today by the broadcaster Bfmtv, explaining that the Novorosssiysk submarine was intercepted about a hundred kilometers from the French coast while it was moving on the surface together with the Russian tug Sergey Balk.

The fact that the submarine moved on the surface ” in the context of the war and the tensions generated around Ukraine it takes on a very special significance “, indicated Olivier Lebas, maritime prefect of the Atlantic and commander of the Atlantic maritime area, on Telegram.