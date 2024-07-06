Although the Russian army is currently advancing in Ukraine, it is doing so at the cost of unprecedented losses since the start of the major offensive in 2022. The reason: Moscow has stepped up its use of the “cannon fodder” strategy, which consists of constantly putting Ukrainian defenses under pressure by sending successive waves of poorly trained soldiers into the assault.
#Ukraine #Russian #soldiers #pay #dearly #strategy #quotcannon #fodderquot #Kremlin
Literature | Two women accuse bestselling author Neil Gaiman of sexual assault
Literature|The 63-year-old Gaiman has strongly denied the accusations.Two the woman has been accused by a British fantasy writer Neil Gaiman...
Leave a Reply