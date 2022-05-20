”I didn’t want to kill”. These were the last words of Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, the first Russian soldier to be tried in Kiev for war crimes committed in Ukraine. Defense attorney Viktor Ovsiannikov told the court that Shishimarin shot after twice refusing to carry out the order. Prosecutor Andriy Synyuk replied that the defense arguments do not change the essence of the case. The prosecutor will ask the court to sentence Shishimarin to life in prison and the judge could issue a verdict on Monday.

” I sincerely repent. I was nervous at the time, I didn’t want to kill … but it happened, “said Shishimarin, who pleaded guilty to killing Oleksandr Shelipov, a 62-year-old unarmed civilian, in the village of Chupakhivka in northeastern Europe. Ukraine, last February 28. The soldier is accused of having fired several shots with an assault rifle in the head of the victim, who was on a bicycle. He had to obey the orders of his superior, Shishimarin defended himself, recalling that an officer had told him to shoot the man who was talking on the phone and that he could provide information on their location. Shishimarin and other Russian soldiers were in a car and were fleeing from Ukrainian forces.