A vast fire broke out at an oil storage facility in Volna, in southern Russia on the border with Crimea. This was reported in a post on Telegram by the governor of the Russian region of Krasnodar, Veniamin Kondratyev, stating that the fire in the port of Volna “was of the worst severity”, but was contained. No casualties were reported, he added. The facility is located near the Kerch Bridge, which was the target of an attack by Ukrainian forces in October 2022. It is not clear at the moment how the tank caught fire, but the fire spread over an area of ​​1200 square metres.

Ukrainian drones attacked Bryansk military airport, in the Russian region bordering Ukraine. The Baza Telegram channel reports it. Russian authorities have not yet reported this attack. “According to preliminary data – reports Baza – the attack took place with 5 UAVs. Two of these were intercepted with light weapons, another 2 exploded on the territory of the airfield. There are no victims”.

Meanwhile, according to the documentary ‘Putin’s Shadow War’ together with the English-language podcast ‘Cold Front’, ships of the Russian navy capable of performing underwater operations were present near where the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines later occurred.

Series from Danish broadcasters DR, Norwegian NRK, Swedish SVT and Finnish Yle revealed last month that Russian vessels appeared to be mapping wind farms in the North Sea, including off the UK coast. Now the latest episode focuses on what they say are suspicious ship movements in the run-up to the Nord Stream explosions.

The vessels were reportedly located using Russian Navy interceptions. Last September’s submarine explosions knocked out the two Nord Stream gas pipelines, built to carry gas from Russia to Europe.