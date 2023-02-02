Ukraine, a new Russian raid hit an apartment building in Kramatorsk. EU summit in Kiev

The budget is at least two dead and 20 injured, after that a residential building in Kramatorsk, in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk, it was hit by a raid by Russian forces. According to the governor’s announcement, Pavel Kirilenko.

A Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kramatorks killed at least two people and injured seven in the late evening of Feb. 1, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.https://t.co/3RMowJ9RZT — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) February 1, 2023

Ukraine, an apartment building in Kramatorsk bombed by the Russians, the words of the Ukrainian official Kirilenko

The Ukrainian official confirmed that the Russians hit a residential building located in the city center and completely destroyed it. “Rescuers and the police are working on the spot”, added Kirilenko, “they are cleaning up the rubble of the destroyed building and there could probably be other people underneath. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent.

