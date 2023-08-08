Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounces two Russian rocket attacks on an “ordinary residential building” in Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region, and says that “there are victims”. “The city of Pokrovsk, in Donetsk. The Donbass, from which Russia is trying to leave only broken and burnt stones. Two rocket attacks. An ordinary residential building was hit. Unfortunately, there are victims – denounces the Ukrainian president on social media – Rescuers and all the necessary services are on site. Rescue operations are continuing”.

“We must stop Russian terror. Whoever fights for the freedom of Ukraine saves lives – adds Zelensky – Whoever in the world helps Ukraine will defeat the terrorists with us. Russia will have to answer for everything it has done in this terrible war”.

According to reports from Ukrainska Pravda, the toll from the attack is at least five dead and 18 injured.﻿Among the victims is the deputy head of the state emergency service of the region and 4 rescuers and 8 policemen were injured.