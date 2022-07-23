Russian missiles against Odessa the day after the signing by Ukraine and Russia, with the mediation of the UN and Turkey, of the agreement for the export of Ukrainian wheat from three Ukrainian ports, including that of Odessa. The Russian military forces launched 4 Kalibr missiles, two of which were shot down by anti-aircraft, the Ukrainian southern command said. Under the terms ofwheat agreement, Moscow undertakes not to hit ports from which it is exported.

The Russian attack on Odessa “is basically as if Putin had spat in the face of the UN Secretary GeneralAntonio Guterres, and the Turkish President, Recep Yayyip Erdogan, “wrote the Ukrainian embassy in Ankara in a statement.” It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile attack against the port of Odessa to put the agreements and promises made to the UN and Turkey are in doubt in the document signed yesterday in Istanbul “, reads the statement again.” Ukraine underlines the need for strict implementation of the agreements on the resumption of safe exports of agricultural products from the three ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhnoye “.”We urge the UN and Turkey to ensure that Russia fulfills its commitments“taken with the deal.” Russia bears full responsibility for the aggravation of the global food crisis in the event that the agreements reached are not implemented, “he concludes.

Also on Twitter the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak highlights how “yesterday the export of Ukrainian grain by sea was agreed and today the Russians are hitting the port of Odessa. This is the dichotomy of Russian diplomacy“. Moscow” is systematically creating a food crisis, doing everything to make people suffer. The terror of a famine continues. The world must act. There are two best guarantees of food security: effective sanctions against Russia and more weapons for Ukraine “.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemns “unequivocally” this morning’s missile attack on Odessa, one of the three Ukrainian ports from which, according to the agreement signed yesterday in Istanbul, wheat exports will be able to resume. A note from Guterres’ deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq reads: “The secretary general unequivocally condemns today’s attacks against the port of Odessa. The full implementation of the agreement by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative “.