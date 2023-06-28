Ukraine, at least 8 dead after Russian raid on Kramatorsk

The death toll from yesterday’s Russian attack on the famous Ria Pizza restaurant is eight dead in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. 56 were injured: the Ukrainian Interior Ministry announced this morning, as reported by Rbc-Ukraine. TAmong the victims there are also three children.



A former peace negotiator and a Colombian writer were injured

A former Colombian peace commissioner Sergio Jaramillo and the Colombian novelist Hector Abad Faciolince were also among the injured. “We were subject to a Russian attack with a cruise missile (…) we are fine and have only minor injuries,” reads a statement signed by both and released by the local press.

The text is accompanied by a photo of Jaramillo – who took part in the negotiations that led to the disarmament of the FARC guerrillas in 2017 – with a bandage on his thigh and a bloodstain on a shirt sleeve. Abad appears in another image with black spots on his face and clothes.

According to Ukrainian police, Russia fired two S-300 surface-to-air rockets. Abad, author of the novel “El olvido que seremos”, is in Ukraine together with Jaramillo (Commissioner for Peace from 2012 to 2016) and the Colombian journalist Catalina Gomez, who did not suffer serious injuries, to “express the solidarity of the Latin America with the Ukrainian people against the barbaric and illegal Russian invasion,” the statement read. At the time of the attack they were with the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, who “is in critical condition due to a skull injury, probably due to the glass and the beams that flew”, they specified. Kramatorsk, a pre-war city of 150,000, is the last major Ukrainian-controlled urban center in the east of the country and is located about 30 km from the front line.

