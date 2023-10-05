One of the worst massacres since the start of the war in Ukraine. Russia hits a café in Hroza, in the Kharkiv district, with a missile: 51 confirmed dead, including an 8 year old. The victims were attending a wake for a soldier killed in the war.

The soldier’s wife, son and mother also lost their lives in the raid, according to Dmytro Chubenko, spokesman for the Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office. The soldier had already been buried in Dnipro, but the family had wanted to organize a vigil in his hometown.

An Iskander hypersonic ballistic missile was used in the attack, according to Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. “A brutal Russian crime: a missile attack on an ordinary grocery store, a deliberate terrorist attack”, denounces Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram.

Media reports said the village’s population was 501 people. ”In a single blow the Russians killed 10% of the villagers”, writes Ukrainska Pravda. Only the attack on the Mariupol theater and the one on the Kramatorsk railway station resulted in the deaths of as many people. Up to 600 people were estimated to have died in Mariupol when the theater they were sheltering in was destroyed in a Russian raid in March 2022. At the Kramatorsk railway station, however, 52 people were killed while waiting for the train in April 2022 .

Zelensky: “We need air defense, we will have it”

“I believe that it is impossible to defend the population, especially during the winter, if there is no air defense,” says Zelensky in Granada, where he attended the summit with other European leaders. The president’s mission turns out to be useful, judging by the message that is spread on Telegram in the evening. “A long and fruitful day ends with many meetings and important negotiations. We will have other air defense systems, there are clear agreements,” says Zelensky.

“It is essential as we approach winter,” he adds before addressing directly the countries that have evidently confirmed their support in words and deeds: “Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom: thank you! there will be more artillery for our soldiers, there will be other long-range weapons and there will certainly be more justice”, he continues.

In particular, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promises to send another Patriot anti-missile defense system. Strengthening air defenses with a Patriot system “is what is needed most today”, Scholz tells journalists. “I am grateful for German support in the defense of our freedom and our people. It is also about the defense of Europe and our shared values,” Zelensky writes in X. In April, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States each provided a Patriot system to Ukraine. Berlin provided two more in August.

“Our main message to the world is that evil cannot prevail. And only now, only in Ukraine, this moral position can be maintained. All together,” he says, again thanking “every leader of the allied countries. Unity is the answer: we will do everything to preserve it.”

Hroza, the last massacre

The Hroza raid is one of the bloodiest attacks reported by Ukrainians, who have been living under the constant threat of attacks for over a year and a half – since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24 last year.

March 16, 2022 was the day of the massacre at the Mariupol theater where hundreds had taken refuge at a time when the city was besieged by Russian forces. The number of victims has never been confirmed, but according to various sources it would be 600. The Russian military denied having struck the theater.

The Kramatorsk massacre dates back to 8 April last year (in the Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine), when the station full of people fleeing the war was hit. In February Human Rights Watch accused the Russians of a “war crime” for the killing of at least 58 people, all civilians according to the organization’s knowledge. Kramatorsk was also hit last June 28 with a missile attack that caused 13 victims, all civilians. Among the victims, also the writer Victoria Amelina who documented the invasion of Russian forces in her country and her two 14-year-old twins, Anna and Yulia, whose story moved the whole world.

The June massacre in Kramatorsk came one year after On June 27, 2022, Russian missiles hit a mall in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, causing – according to the BBC – 22 deaths. Before Kramatorsk, on 28 April 2023 a missile hit a building with dozens of apartments in the city of Uman, in central Ukraine, about 125 kilometers south of Kiev, causing at least 23 deaths, including – according to Ukrainska Pravda – six minors .

And the Dnipro massacre dates back to January, where at least 45 people – according to the Ukrainian authorities – died after a building was hit, leaving 400 people homeless, while in Russia there was a silent protest with bouquets of flowers placed at the foot of monuments commemorating Ukrainian poets. In 20 months of war, both hospitals and schools, both local and malls, ended up in the crosshairs.