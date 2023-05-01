Ukraine: Russian missile attacks on Kyiv repelled

Ukrainian air defense systems repelled Russian missile strikes near Kyiv in the early hours of Monday morning. Local authorities said this after emergency services issued air raid alarms for the entire country, Reuters reports.

“The anti-aircraft defenses are at work,” the Kyiv regional administration wrote on Telegram, following reports that explosions had been heard in the region. “Stay calm! Stay in bomb shelters until the air raid sirens stop!”

Ukrainian media also reported explosions in the vicinity of central Ukrainian Dnipropetrovsk and northeastern Sumy. Those messages have not been independently verified.