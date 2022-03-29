Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday that Ukraine’s most ambitious goal in negotiations with Russia in Turkey is to agree a ceasefire.

“The minimum program will involve humanitarian issues, and the maximum program is to reach an agreement on a ceasefire,” he said on national television, when asked about the scope of the new round of peace talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was willing to discuss your country’s neutrality for end the war “without delay”. But in a video speech on Sunday, Ukraine’s leader said he would not sacrifice his country’s territorial integrity ahead of a new round of peace talks with Russia.

+ Ukraine’s main objective in Turkey is a ceasefire agreement with Russia, says foreign minister

Talks in Turkey: The last round of Russia-Ukraine talks will be held in person in Istanbul on Tuesday (29), according to Russian and Turkish officials. Russia’s foreign minister said Moscow hoped the meeting would “achieve our fundamental goals”. The latest round of negotiations took place practically two weeks ago, following previous face-to-face negotiations in Belarus.

Stalled progress: Russian forces are largely stalled in various parts of Ukraine, including around Chernihiv, Mykolaiv and Kharkiv, according to a senior US defense official. The troops “have not made any progress towards Kiev”, although fighting continues on the outskirts of the capital.

Evacuations under threat: Russian forces consolidated control around the port city of Mariupol , in the southeast, with evacuation corridors largely under its control, according to the city’s mayor. Weeks of bombing ravaged the city and killed an unknown number of civilians. Those who remain live without heating, electricity or water. “We are in the hands of the occupiers,” the mayor said on Monday, calling for a complete evacuation of all residents.

The core issue: In an interview with PBS on Monday, a Kremlin spokesman dismissed the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying Moscow would only use them if there was a threat to the country’s existence.

Biden on Putin: The US president on Monday refused to back down on comments about Vladimir Putin, but clarified that it was an opinion, not a change in official policy. On Saturday, Biden made a offhand comment that his Russian counterpart “cannot stay in power” – which put the White House into cleanup mode over the weekend.

Refugees flee: more than 3.8 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the war, according to the United Nations – and half of them are children.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat