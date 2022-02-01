The group of Russian warships in the Mediterranean “is making a transit in international waters and does not violate the sovereignty of the coastal states”. The Ministry of Defense specifies this in a note, “in reference to what appeared in the press” according to which a formation, consisting of six ships, crossed Gibraltar and crossed the Sicilian channel.

NATO, explains the Defense, “has been following the navigation of the naval group since its departure, which took place in mid-January from the ports of Severomorsk (Northern Fleet) and Baltijsk (Baltic Fleet), and will continue to monitor its transit. Neither Natoe forces nor the Russian naval formation have put in place any escalating behavior or wills “.

DRAGHI-PUTIN INTERVIEW – The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, had a telephone conversation this morning with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. At the center of the talks were the latest developments of the Ukrainian crisis and bilateral relations, says Palazzo Chigi in a note. President Draghi stressed the importance of working towards a de-escalation of tensions in light of the serious consequences that an exacerbation of the crisis would have. A common commitment was agreed for a sustainable and lasting solution to the crisis and the need to rebuild a climate of trust.