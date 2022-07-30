“The Azov militants deserve execution, not by shooting, but by hanging because they are not real soldiers. They deserve a humiliating death.” The Russian embassy in Great Britain wrote on Twitter after the news of the massacre in a detention center in eastern Ukraine where captured Ukrainian soldiers, including those of the Azov regiment, were held. Immediate reactions from users who asked the social network to delete the embassy profile. Instead, Twitter, although it recognizes that the embassy message violated the social policy, has decided to leave it “accessible” as it is of public interest.

Kiev responded to the post from the Russian embassy in London. “Read this when they tell you that Russia cannot be isolated. There is no difference between the Russian diplomats who urge Ukrainian prisoners to be shot and the Russian military who do it in Olenivka. All of them participate in these crimes and must answer for them. . The time has come to recognize Russia as a sponsor state of terrorism “, said Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian foreign ministry, quoted by Ukrinform, with reference to the message published by the diplomatic office.