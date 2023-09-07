War in Ukraine, the risk of a third world war breaks out: analysis

For the first time a Member country from the BORN was “attacked” by Russia via a drone. It was certainly not a bombing but a territorial violation yes, so much so that the Romanian president Klaus Iohannis called for an urgent investigation. It must be said that the Romania had denied Kiev who kept saying that Iranian-made Russian drones had fallen on Romanian territory after the attack on ports on the Danube and to the Ukrainian city of Izmail but now the official position of Bucharest has changed and the defense minister Angel Tilvar confirmed that pieces of a Russian drone are in Romanian territory, near the delta of the Danube river, near the border with Ukraine.

The town of Izmail it is targeted by the Russians because grain is now being diverted to its port after Putin’s ban. However the minister Tilvar he tried to belittle by speaking of an accident and not an attack, but the danger remains high. Indeed the Romania since 2004 it has been part of the BORN and if Bucharest believed it had been attacked by the Russians it could invoke article 5 of the Treaty of the Atlantic Alliance which provides that if a member country has been attacked the entire BORN is involved in his defense. Virtually all of NATO would go to war with Russia.

Subscribe to the newsletter

