The military administration of the Kiev region said via the Telegram application, “The air defense forces are dealing with targets.”

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko revealed that air defense systems are responding to a Russian air attack.

Klitschko wrote on Telegram: “Drones are still heading towards Kiev.”

He added that drone debris fell on 3 areas, causing a fire near a park and causing damage to roads.

Klitschko said that one injury was reported, according to preliminary information.

Witnesses also told Reuters about hearing at least five explosions across the Ukrainian capital.