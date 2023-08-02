The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported today that Russian drone strikes last morning damaged a grain silo in Izmail, on the Danubewhich would affect transport through Romania.

“Ukrainian cereals can feed millions of people around the world,” denounced Defense, through its Twitter account, after reporting the attack, and accused Russia of “choosing the path of slaughter, starvation and terrorism “.

The message refers to the successive attacks launched by Russia against the port and industrial infrastructure of the Odesa region and how these are beginning to affect the alternative route across the Danube.

The Odessa regional governor, Oleh Kiper, had previously reported the attack, which has not produced any casualties. “At night, the enemy directed the attack of UAVs to the south of the Odessa region, and as a result of the attack, fires broke out at the port and industrial infrastructure facilities of the region.”Said Kiper, on his Telegram channel.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky He described these attacks as a “threat to everyone, on all continents” and accused Russia of “terrorism.”



“Russian terrorists once again attacked ports, cereals and world food security,” the Ukrainian leader wrote through his Telegram account, as reproduced by the Ukrinform portal.

Zelensky then stressed that “all our operational services functioned effectively” and called for an international “response”, since the threat and attacks affect grain shipments all over the world.

Since it left the grain deal, Russia has been attacking Ukrainian port infrastructure.

EFE

