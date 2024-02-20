Russian pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who hijacked a Russian Mi-8 military helicopter for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in August 2023, has been found dead in Spain with multiple gunshot wounds. This was reported by several online media including Nexta and the Tass agency, with the latter citing the Spanish media. According to the Spanish newspaper ABC, the body of a 33-year-old man was found with several gunshot wounds in a garage in the town of Villajoyosa, in the province of Alicante. Tass then quotes the Valencia-based news outlet Eureka News as saying that – according to sources from the Spanish Civil Guard – Kuzminov had recently had drug and alcohol problems. In Russia, a criminal case had been opened against the young man – who presented himself as 28 years old – under a law on “betrayal of the state”, writes Nexta. Two young servicemen who were with Kuzminov on the helicopter he defected with last year were shot dead after landing in Ukraine.