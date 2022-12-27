Russian MP Pavel Antov, who recently criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine but then retracted his statements, died in Odisha, India, on December 24, falling from the third floor of the hotel where he was staying. Her body was found in front of the hotel. The police spoke of suspected suicide: the man had appeared depressed over the death, which occurred two days earlier, of his friend Vladimir Bidenov, found unconscious in his room, in the same hotel in Odisha and declared dead upon his arrival in hospital. According to the Russian embassy – reports SkyNews.com – the Odisha police have not found any criminal evidence in the death of the two Russian citizens.