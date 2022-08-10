Russian-Ukrainian war, Russian forces bomb the city of Nikopol: dozens of civilian victims and wounded

It does not stop the conflict between Russia and Ukraine: after six months of violence, bombing of major cities continues. The Strength Russian they bombed the Nikopol city: 13 civilians died, another 2 people were injured. According to Zelensky, the conflict “began with Crimea and must end with Crimea, with its liberation”. Precisely on the peninsula on the Black Sea, explosions at a Russian military base were reported. Moscow has asked for a meeting of the UN Council on the Zaporizhzhia plant.

War Russia Ukraine, Kiev: “Moscow wants to connect central Zaporizhzhia to Crimea”

The Russian forces occupying the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in south-eastern Ukraine they are preparing to connect the power plant to Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, and are damaging it by reorienting its electricity production: their plan is to damage all the lines of the nuclear power plant and to remove the connection to the Ukrainian electricity system. “This was stated by the Ukrainian operator Energoatom, quoted by the Guardian.

War Russia Ukraine, the University of Kiev: “In Russia there will be a recession in 2023”

Western sanctions bite the Russian economy that, after showing resilience in the months following the Ukrainian invasion, in the remainder of 2022 and throughout 2023 it will be in great difficulty. This was revealed by a study by the Kyiv School of Economics, according to which Russia will suffer a drop in revenues from oil and gas “of over 40%” next year. That is “from about 330 billion dollars in 2022 to 190 billion dollars in 2023”, to reach “150 billion dollars a year by the end of 2023”. A level that the study defines as “critical” for the Russian treasury. The study also predicts a boom in the unemployed.

Russia-Ukraine war, Russian bombs on Nikopol, at least 13 dead

Thirteen civilians were killed and 11 injured overnight over the Russian bombing on the district of Nikopol, in the Dnipropetrovsk region of eastern Ukraine. “The enemy bombed the district with 80 rockets at residential areas. It deliberately hit while people slept in their homes,” the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram, quoted by UNIAN.

Russia-Ukraine war, Putin calls for a UN Council meeting on the Zaporizhzhia power plant

There Russia has asked for a meeting of the UN Security Council “on the recent Ukrainian attacks against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the catastrophic consequences they could entail”. A source from the Russian mission to the United Nations told the Tass agency. The meeting, according to Moscow’s request, should take place on 11 August.

War Russia-Ukraine, Zelensky: “The war must end with the liberation of Crimea”

There Russia’s war against Ukraine “began with Crimea and must end with Crimea, with his release “. This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his evening message. The Ukrainian leader then affirmed that” the Russian occupation of Crimea constitutes a threat to all of Europe and to world stability. There will not be a stable and lasting peace in many countries on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea as long as Russia is able to use our peninsula as a military base “.

