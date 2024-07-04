In May, the highest number of civilian casualties was recorded “in almost a year” in Ukraine, the statement was made the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (Hrmmu) reporting an increase in Russian attacks between March and May.

The report illustrates the situation between March 1st and May 31st and highlights the difficulties faced by the population and the impact of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, talks about the new offensive in Kharkiv and other developments in the occupied areas.

“The fighting this spring has taken a terrible toll on civilians, particularly in the region and the city of Kharkiv,” said Danielle Bell, head of HRMMU. “The relentless attacks have resulted in tragic loss of life, displacement and destruction of homes and businesses.”

The UN mission highlighted Among the main causes of this situation are the use of bombs and missiles launched from the air on populated areas and the cases of successive attacks on the same location. in a short period of time, resulting in casualties among those who rushed to help after the first attack.

Furthermore, During this period, the Russian Armed Forces launched the largest campaign of attacks against critical infrastructure in Ukraine since the winter of 2022 and 2023. “Five waves of attacks on energy infrastructure have resulted in civilian casualties and severe power outages for millions of people across the country, with cascading effects on water supplies, internet connectivity and public transportation,” Bell said.

“Full The impact of attacks on energy infrastructure will only become clear next winterwhen Ukraine’s reduced electricity generation capacity could leave many without access to heating and other services necessary for survival,” the mission head said.